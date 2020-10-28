US Election 2020 Missouri profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Missouri is a state in the Midwestern United States and the 18th-most populous state in the country

Year of entry into union: 1821

Capital: Jefferson City

Total electors: Ten.

In 2016, Missouri’s electors pledged to vote for Donald Trump for president and Mike Pence for vice-president.

How Missouri votes: Red. Missouri has voted Republican in the last five presidential elections.

Demographic breakdown: 84 percent White and 11.7 percent African-American.

Fun fact: In the 100 years between 1904 and 2004, Missouri backed the winning presidential candidate in every election other than the one in 1956.

