US Election 2020 Missouri profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Missouri is a state in the Midwestern United States and the 18th-most populous state in the country
Year of entry into union: 1821
Capital: Jefferson City
Total electors: Ten.
In 2016, Missouri’s electors pledged to vote for Donald Trump for president and Mike Pence for vice-president.
How Missouri votes: Red. Missouri has voted Republican in the last five presidential elections.
Demographic breakdown: 84 percent White and 11.7 percent African-American.
Fun fact: In the 100 years between 1904 and 2004, Missouri backed the winning presidential candidate in every election other than the one in 1956.
Follow all the latest news from US Election 2020 here
Brush up on how the US elects its president and vice-president here
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
US Election 2020 Iowa profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Iowa, a Midwestern US state, sits between the Missouri and Mississippi rivers and is known for its landscape of rolling plains and cornfields
US Election 2020 Louisiana profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Louisiana, a southeastern US state on the Gulf of Mexico, is a melting pot of French, African, American and French-Canadian cultures
US Election 2020 Maine profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Maine, the northeasternmost US state, is known for its rocky coastline, maritime history and nature areas like the granite and spruce islands of Acadia National Park