Missouri is a state in the Midwestern United States and the 18th-most populous state in the country

US Election 2020 Missouri profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Year of entry into union: 1821

Capital: Jefferson City

Total electors: Ten.

In 2016, Missouri’s electors pledged to vote for Donald Trump for president and Mike Pence for vice-president.

How Missouri votes: Red. Missouri has voted Republican in the last five presidential elections.

Demographic breakdown: 84 percent White and 11.7 percent African-American.

Fun fact: In the 100 years between 1904 and 2004, Missouri backed the winning presidential candidate in every election other than the one in 1956.

Updated Date: October 28, 2020 07:08:27 IST

