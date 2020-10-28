US Election 2020 Mississippi profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Mississippi is a southern US state with the Mississippi River to its west, the state of Alabama to its east, and the Gulf of Mexico to the south

Year of entry into union: 1817

Capital: Jackson

Total electors: Six.

In 2016, the six electors voted for Donald Trump for president and Mike Pence for vice-president.

How Mississippi votes: Red. Mississippi has voted for the Republican candidate in every presidential election since 1980.

Demographic breakdown: 59.1 percent White and 37 percent African-American.

Fun fact: For 116 years, from 1876 to 1992, the Democratic Party politically dominated the state of Mississippi. In that period, the state elected only Democratic governors and federal representatives. Today, Mississippi is considered a Red state with a Republican governor and leaning towards Republican presidential candidates.

