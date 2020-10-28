US Election 2020 Minnesota profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Minnesota is a midwestern US state bordering Canada and Lake Superior, the largest of the Great Lakes
Year of entry into union: 1858
Capital: Saint Paul
Total electors: Ten.
In 2016, the Minnesota electors voted for Hillary Clinton for president and Tim Kaine for vice-president.
How Minnesota votes: Blue. With the exception of 1972, Minnesota has voted Democrat in every United States presidential election in the last 60 years.
Demographic breakdown: 85.3 percent White, 5.2 percent African-American and four percent Asian-American.
Fun fact: Minnesotans have voted for the Democratic candidate every presidential election since 1976. This is more times consecutively than any state outside of the south. This is also the longest running streak for the Democratic Party in any state (not counting District of Columbia).
