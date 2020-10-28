US Election 2020 Michigan profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Michigan is a state in the Great Lakes and Midwestern regions of the United States
Year of entry into union: 1837
Capital: Lansing
Total electors: Sixteen.
In 2016, the 16 Michigan electors pledged to vote for Donald Trump for president and Mike Pence for vice-president.
How Michigan votes: Swing state. In 2016, Michigan voted Republican, but in the six presidential elections prior to that, the state voted for the Democratic nominees.
Demographic breakdown: 78.9 percent White and 14.2 percent African-American.
Fun fact: Michigan is likely to swing back to the Democrats in the 2020 elections if one goes by the latest opinion poll figures, which give Joe Biden an edge over Trump.
Follow all the latest news from US Election 2020 here
Brush up on how the US elects its president and vice-president here
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
US Election 2020 Iowa profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Iowa, a Midwestern US state, sits between the Missouri and Mississippi rivers and is known for its landscape of rolling plains and cornfields
US Election 2020 Louisiana profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Louisiana, a southeastern US state on the Gulf of Mexico, is a melting pot of French, African, American and French-Canadian cultures
US Election 2020 Maine profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Maine, the northeasternmost US state, is known for its rocky coastline, maritime history and nature areas like the granite and spruce islands of Acadia National Park