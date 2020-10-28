US Election 2020 Michigan profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Michigan is a state in the Great Lakes and Midwestern regions of the United States

Year of entry into union: 1837

Capital: Lansing

Total electors: Sixteen.

In 2016, the 16 Michigan electors pledged to vote for Donald Trump for president and Mike Pence for vice-president.

How Michigan votes: Swing state. In 2016, Michigan voted Republican, but in the six presidential elections prior to that, the state voted for the Democratic nominees.

Demographic breakdown: 78.9 percent White and 14.2 percent African-American.

Fun fact: Michigan is likely to swing back to the Democrats in the 2020 elections if one goes by the latest opinion poll figures, which give Joe Biden an edge over Trump.

