US Election 2020 Massachusetts profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Massachusetts is the most populous state in the New England region of the northeastern United States

Year of entry into union: 1788

Capital: Boston

Total electors: Eleven.

In 2016, they pledged to vote for Hillary Clinton for president and Tim Kaine for vice-president.

How Massachusetts votes: Blue. Massachusetts has voted for the Democratic Party in every presidential election since 1988.

Demographic breakdown: 81.3 percent White, 8.8 percent African-American and 6.9 percent Asian-American.

Fun fact: In 1972, Massachusetts was the only state in the country that did not vote for incumbent president Richard Nixon, and instead voted for the Democratic nominee George McGovern. Two years later in 1974, Nixon resigned as president amid the Watergate scandal.

Follow all the latest news from US Election 2020 here

Brush up on how the US elects its president and vice-president here

Read profiles of other US states here