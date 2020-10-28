US Election 2020 Massachusetts profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Massachusetts is the most populous state in the New England region of the northeastern United States
Year of entry into union: 1788
Capital: Boston
Total electors: Eleven.
In 2016, they pledged to vote for Hillary Clinton for president and Tim Kaine for vice-president.
How Massachusetts votes: Blue. Massachusetts has voted for the Democratic Party in every presidential election since 1988.
Demographic breakdown: 81.3 percent White, 8.8 percent African-American and 6.9 percent Asian-American.
Fun fact: In 1972, Massachusetts was the only state in the country that did not vote for incumbent president Richard Nixon, and instead voted for the Democratic nominee George McGovern. Two years later in 1974, Nixon resigned as president amid the Watergate scandal.
