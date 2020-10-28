US Election 2020 Maryland profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Maryland is a Mid-Atlantic state that's defined by its abundant waterways and coastlines on the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean

Year of entry into union: 1788

Capital: Annapolis

Total electors: Ten.

In 2016, all 10 electors pledged to vote for Hillary Clinton for president and Tim Kaine for vice-president.

How Maryland votes: Blue.Like Maine, Maryland has voted Democrat in every election since 1992.

Demographic breakdown: 56.19 percent White, 29.78 percent African-American and 6.23 percent Asian-American.

Fun fact: President Donald Trump and Maryland governor Larry Hogan have been engaged in a bitter fight over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump in a national address criticised Hogan and said he “didn't really understand too much about what was going on.” Months later, on being infected by the coronavirus, Trump was admitted to a hospital in Maryland.

Follow all the latest news from US Election 2020 here

Brush up on how the US elects its president and vice-president here

Read profiles of other US states here