US Election 2020 Maryland profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Maryland is a Mid-Atlantic state that's defined by its abundant waterways and coastlines on the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean
Year of entry into union: 1788
Capital: Annapolis
Total electors: Ten.
In 2016, all 10 electors pledged to vote for Hillary Clinton for president and Tim Kaine for vice-president.
How Maryland votes: Blue.Like Maine, Maryland has voted Democrat in every election since 1992.
Demographic breakdown: 56.19 percent White, 29.78 percent African-American and 6.23 percent Asian-American.
Fun fact: President Donald Trump and Maryland governor Larry Hogan have been engaged in a bitter fight over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump in a national address criticised Hogan and said he “didn't really understand too much about what was going on.” Months later, on being infected by the coronavirus, Trump was admitted to a hospital in Maryland.
