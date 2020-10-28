US Election 2020 Louisiana profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Louisiana, a southeastern US state on the Gulf of Mexico, is a melting pot of French, African, American and French-Canadian cultures

Year of entry into union: 1812

Capital: Baton Rouge

Total electors: Eight.

In 2016, all eight electors pledged to vote for Donald Trump for president and Mike Pence for vice-president.

How Louisiana votes: Red. Like Kentucky, Louisiana has voted Republican in the last five presidential elections.

Demographic breakdown: 65.39 percent White and 32.94 percent African-American

Fun fact: Hurricane Katrina played a key role in shifting Louisiana’s political leaning. The natural disaster heavily affected the state, and strongly Democratic New Orleans lost and displaced a significant fraction of its population. This reduced the Democrats’ overall support base in Louisiana and eventually pushed it in the favour of the Republicans.

