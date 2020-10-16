US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Joe Biden pips Donald Trump overall as duelling town halls come to a close

US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Joe Biden vowed for the first time to come out with a clear position before Election Day on whether he supported expanding the size of the Supreme Court

After the second debate between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden was called off by the Commission on Presidential Debates, the two candidates are now holding competing, nationally televised town hall events on Friday, where they will face a slew of questions from the American voters.

With less than 19 days to go before polling, the duelling events will act as one of the final moments for each candidate to reach out to their voter base and swing undecided voters to their side.

American voters will now have to choose between the two town hall events, as both will be aired live on different networks at the same time on Friday.

The event will follow the same format and will air at the same time as NBC News’ town hall with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who in a 90-minute town hall event will face voters from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. The discussion will be moderated by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Donald Trump will field questions from a group of Florida voters at a town hall event organised by NBC and moderated by TODAY show anchor Savannah Guthrie on Friday. The event will last one hour and will take place outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami.

When asked if he had gotten tested on the day of the first presidential debate, Trump said, "Possibly I did. Possibly I didn't".

Donald Trump was evasive on when he had his last negative test for COVID-19. He said: "I test all the time".

"I am president, I have to see people, I have to meet people, I have to be out there. I can't be in a basement, I can't be locked in a room," says Trump, in a bid to justify his anti-mask stance.

Biden’s campaign scheduled the event, moderated by the ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos, after Trump refused to participate in their second debate, originally scheduled for Thursday night, because the Commission on Presidential Debates made it a virtual event following Trump’s positive coronavirus test.

Former Vice President Joseph R Biden Jr. has begun his town hall event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump continued to blame China for the coronavirus pandemic, having named the country four times already in the 12-or-so minutes since the town hall began.

The most insightful clarifications came from Moderator George Stephanopoulos asked Biden to clarify his timing on things - the former vice-president didn't speak for coronavirus shutdowns until March. He also asked Biden to clarify the candidate's earlier statements about re-closing the economy if he was President. Biden didn't give a clear answer, instead speaking about regulations, but the impression was that he'd try to keep businesses open through enhanced cleaning and safety measures.

When asked about what he would've done differently to handle COVID-19 pandemic, Joe Biden spoke for about six minutes, advocating for clear shutdown regulations to economic stimulus relief.

"Yes I will" accept a peaceful transfer of power, said Trump, adding, "But I want a free and fair election." He adds, "I want [the election] to be clean... Peaceful transfer, I absolutely want that. But ideally I don't want that because I want to win."

Guthrie noted that it feels like "you're hesitant to do so" which Trump bristled at quite a bit.

"I denounced white supremacy," Trump said, adding "You always do this" referring to NBC.

TODAY show anchor Savannah Guthrie is pressing Donald Trump on his reluctance to clearly denounce extremist groups and conspiracy theories. The president was miffed that she brought up the white supremacy non-answer in the first debate.

More than 100 prominent actors, writers and producers are protesting NBC News’s decision to carry a town hall meeting with President Donald Trump on Thursday night opposite a previously scheduled Joe Biden town hall on rival ABC News.

He cited his stances on criminal justice reform and the racial wealth gap as areas where he considered himself to be clearly superior to Trump.

In response to the question, Biden emphasized that young African Americans have the ability to determine the outcome of the presidential election.

Biden said of undecided black voters back in May, "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain’t black."

A town hall attendee asked, "Besides ‘you ain’t black,’ what do you have to say to young black voters who see voting for you as further participation in a system that continuously fails to protect them?”

Joe Biden was pressed on why young African Americans should vote for him when many of them have serious reservations about the Democrat’s record.

The way she's been interrupting him continuously is reminiscent of the president's own performance two weeks ago in the first presidential debate. Perhaps this is the new normal for debates or discussions in the final lap of the US election campaign trail.

Nearly halfway through the event, NBC News anchor Savannah Guthrie has been brutal on Donald Trump, cutting him down on his false claims and scything down his efforts to wriggle out of uncomfortable questions.

"No person in their right mind would release [their tax records] until they work out a deal with the IRS. I'm treated very badly by the IRS," says Trump. The president cites "common sense and intelligence" as keeping him from making his tax records public, adding, "As soon as we come to a conclusion, I will release them."

It was heavy on the details without a clear top line, and when George Stephanopoulos asked the voter whether he'd heard what he wanted to hear, the voter didn't look convincing. "I think so," he said.

Speaking about what he would do for young Black voters, Joe Biden's answer focused on economic advancement through education, with specific mentions about things like funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and a cybersecurity job training program.

Trump town hall comes to a close as he thumps his chest about the economy and jobs he's created and promises that next year will be even better. When asked why people should vote for him, the president replied, "Because I've done a great job"

Trump has consistently said Biden would ban fracking, and the Democratic nominee has offered numerous denials of that.

Joe Biden reiterated his opposition to banning fracking, a crucial issue for voters in Pennsylvania, where his town hall is taking place. Biden reiterated he did not support banning fracking, but he emphasized that fracking must be handled safely.

Trump, who nominated Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the Supreme Court, says he worries that discussing his viewpoint could be seen as “trying to give her a signal” on how to rule.

Donald Trump was asked Thursday about the ruling establishing abortion rights nationwide during a town hall in Florida. He said, “I don’t want to do anything to influence anything right now.”

Asked by the host, George Stephanopoulos, during the ABC town hall event on Thursday if he would be open to increasing the number of justices on the nation’s highest court after senators vote on the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Biden said, "I’m open to considering what happens from that point on."

Joe Biden vowed for the first time to come out with a clear position before Election Day on whether he supported expanding the size of the Supreme Court. While he reiterated that he was “not a fan” of the concept, the comments were some of his most direct yet on an issue that has followed him since the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

At a Thursday town hall, he pointed to a piece of the deal that calls for 100% renewable and zero-emission energy sources by 2030. Biden said that "you can’t get there” and that the country needs more time to invest in technologies that will eventually lead to net-zero emissions.

Joe Biden is putting distance between his clean energy goals and the Green New Deal, saying the policy plan popular with progressives isn’t achievable within the timeframes it has laid out.

The Trump event stuck staunchly to its approximately 60-minute runtime (punctuated by a handful of commercial breaks) and we learned very little about how a potential second term would be different to the incumbent's ongoing term. Meanwhile the other town hall, which never seemed rushed and ran a leisurely 90-or-so minutes (interspersed with a whole lot of advertisements), featured Biden at his loquacious best, taking his own time to elaborate on various aspects of his manifesto and proposed policy. That he stuck around to speak to the sparse and socially-distant members of the audience for a long time (in fact he's still at it!) after his town hall was done, demonstrated a touch of empathy alongside the hard-to-argue fact that he has a clutch of policy ideas.

Meanwhile on ABC, moderator George Stephanopoulos barely ever stepped on Biden's toes and almost never interrupted him. While searching questions and follow-ups were asked of the former vice-president, the tone and tenor of those matched the gentler vibe of the event when compared with what was happening over on NBC.

But did it pan out? Not really. The Trump event was expected to be a fiesty back-and-forth that would probably not throw up many answers to questions on policy matters and it was just that. The only anomaly came in the form of NBC News' Savannah Guthrie, whose relentless efforts to not just moderate, but vigorously shake down Trump for answers and fact-check him in real time were in stark contrast to the role played by the more subdued Chris Wallace in the first presidential debate.

Initially, the idea to schedule a town hall on NBC News for the President of the United States at the same time as Joe Biden's town hall on ABC News seemed like a brilliantly disruptive tactic by the most disruptive American commander-in-chief in recent times. The Donald Trump camp probably banked on winning the ratings battle — hoping it would in some way turn into votes — if not the "debate" outright, because if nothing else, POTUS on TV nearly always makes for must-watch television.

Overall, the eager-to-discuss-issues Biden seemed the more substantive candidate on the night than Trump, whose crusade against the media overtook any desire to share his plan with voters.

While Joe Biden arguably put in his best performance so far and seemed far more at ease in the absence of constant interjections and vitriolic jabs, Donald Trump would have scored plenty of points with his vote bank by sticking to his refrain of 'best economy ever' and possibly turned a few undecided voters towards him with the 'martyred by the media' performance.

Biden says Black voters to find fairer justice system, economic oppurtunity if voted to power

US Election 2020 LATEST Updates: Joe Biden vowed for the first time to come out with a clear position before Election Day on whether he supported expanding the size of the Supreme Court.

Among the policies Biden ticked off were a proposal to invest $70 billion in historically Black colleges and universities and universal pre-kinerdergarten.

He made a direct appeal to Black voters at the ABC town hall on Thursday night, vowing to make the criminal justice system "fair" and "more decent" and to create more opportunities for people of color to build up wealth.

Trump said he wouldn't release his tax returns because of "common sense", adding "If they have my tax returns, as you know, they have to go to jail."

Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden will compete for TV audiences in dueling town halls instead of meeting face-to-face for their second debate as originally planned.

The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night: Trump on NBC from Miami, Biden on ABC from Philadelphia. Trump backed out of plans for the presidential faceoff originally scheduled for the evening after debate organizers shifted the format to a virtual event following Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.

As the pace of the campaign speeds up in its final weeks, the two candidates first are taking care of other electoral necessities Thursday: Trump has a midday rally in battleground North Carolina, and Biden is raising campaign cash at a virtual event.

Trump has also been trying to shore up support from constituencies that not so long ago he thought he had in the bag: big business and voters in the red state of Iowa.

In a Wednesday morning address to business leaders, he expressed puzzlement that they would even consider supporting Biden, arguing that his own leadership was a better bet for a strong economy. Later, the president held his third campaign rally in three nights, this time in Iowa, a state he won handily in 2016 but where Biden is making a late push.

Trump claimed to be leading in the most recent Iowa poll he saw. “For me to only be up six, I'm a little bit concerned,” he asserted. Multiple polls have shown a much closer race.

Biden, for his part, held a virtual fundraiser from Wilmington, Delaware, and used his appearance to say that Trump was trying to rush through Amy Coney Barrett, his nominee for the Supreme Court, to help his efforts to repeal the Obama health care law, calling that “an abuse of power.”

Trump used his economic address Wednesday to play up his administration's commitment to lowering taxes and deregulation of industry, and he didn't hide his frustration with signs that some in the business community are tilting to Biden.

“I know I’m speaking to some Democrats, and some of you are friends of mine,” Trump said in a virtual address to the Economic Clubs of New York, Florida, Washington, DC, Chicago, Pittsburgh and Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Should Biden be elected, he continued, “you will see things happen that will not make you happy. I don’t understand your thinking.”

The former vice president has collected more than $50 million in campaign contributions from donors in the securities and investment sectors, according to the private nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics. During his decades in the Senate representing Delaware, a center for the credit card and banking industries, Biden built relationships and a voting record in the business sector that has raised suspicion on the left but provides Wall Street with a measure of ease at the prospect of a Biden administration.

After being sidelined by the coronavirus, Trump resumed a breakneck schedule this week, with aides saying he is expected to travel and host campaign rallies every day through 3 November. Trump has appeared hale in his public appearances since reemerging from quarantine, though at moments during his economic address on Wednesday his voice was raspy.

In Iowa, Trump tossed away his tie and donned a red hat to fight off the stiff breeze on the airport tarmac. He made a direct appeal to the state’s farmers, saying that he was responsible for $28 billion in aid designed to help offset damage stemming from his trade war with China. “I hope you remember that on 3 November," Trump said.

But after years of farmers supporting him despite the trade war, some Republicans say Trump’s renewable fuel policy has sown some doubt.

Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency granted dozens of waivers to petroleum companies seeking to bypass congressional rules requiring the level of the corn-based fuel additive ethanol that gasoline must contain. He has recently denied more waiver requests, but the EPA’s previous action removed about 4 billion gallons of ethanol demand, resulting in the closure — at least temporarily — of more than a dozen ethanol plants in Iowa.

While mostly laying low on Wednesday, Biden has stepped up campaign travel in the past week, with visits to Arizona, Nevada, Florida and Pennsylvania. The former vice president isn’t introducing new themes in his pitch that he’s a steady alternative to Trump. Biden and his aides believe the president’s scattershot campaign messaging since his COVID-19 diagnosis proves the core of Biden’s case.

Trump’s return to Iowa came as he has been forced into playing defense following a widely panned performance in the first debate and his illness. Republicans have raised alarm that enthusiasm among Trump’s base has waned slightly after the one-two punch of those events, casting his reelection into doubt.