US Election 2020 Kentucky profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Kentucky is a southeastern state bounded by the Ohio River in the north and the Appalachian Mountains in the east
Year of entry into union: 1792
Capital: Frankfort
Total electors: Eight.
In 2016, all eight electoral votes went to Republican nominees Donald Trump and Mike Pence.
How Kentucky votes: Red. Kentucky has voted Republican in the last five presidential elections.
Demographic breakdown: 91.53 percent White and 7.76 percent African-American.
Fun fact: Since 1924, Kentucky has voted for the eventual winner of the presidential election other than on four occasions — 1952, 1960, 2008 and 2012.
