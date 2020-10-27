US Election 2020 Kansas profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Kansas is a US state in the Midwestern United States. Its capital is Topeka and its largest city is Wichita

Year of entry into union: 1861

Capital: Topeka

Total electors: Six.

In 2016, the six electors from Kansas pledged to vote for Donald Trump and Mike Pence for president and vice-president respectively.

How Kansas votes: Red. Other than in the 1964 presidential election, Kansas has voted Republican in every election in the last 80 years.

Demographic breakdown: 83.8 percent White, 5.9 percent African-American and 2.4 percent Asian-American.

Fun fact: The state of Kansas is as Republican as states get in the modern era. Kansas hasn’t sent a single Democrat to the United States Senate since 1932 when Franklin Roosevelt won his first presidential term in the wake of the Great Depression. This is the longest losing streak in the national senate for any American party from any state.

