US Election 2020 Kansas profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Kansas is a US state in the Midwestern United States. Its capital is Topeka and its largest city is Wichita
Year of entry into union: 1861
Capital: Topeka
Total electors: Six.
In 2016, the six electors from Kansas pledged to vote for Donald Trump and Mike Pence for president and vice-president respectively.
How Kansas votes: Red. Other than in the 1964 presidential election, Kansas has voted Republican in every election in the last 80 years.
Demographic breakdown: 83.8 percent White, 5.9 percent African-American and 2.4 percent Asian-American.
Fun fact: The state of Kansas is as Republican as states get in the modern era. Kansas hasn’t sent a single Democrat to the United States Senate since 1932 when Franklin Roosevelt won his first presidential term in the wake of the Great Depression. This is the longest losing streak in the national senate for any American party from any state.
Follow all the latest news from US Election 2020 here
Brush up on how the US elects its president and vice-president here
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
US Election 2020 Florida profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Florida is the southeasternmost US state, with the Atlantic on one side and the Gulf of Mexico on the other.
US Election 2020 Georgia profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Georgia is a southeastern US state whose terrain spans coastal beaches, farmland and mountains
US Election 2020 Hawaii profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Hawaii is the only US state located outside North America, the only island state, and the only state in the tropics