US Election 2020 Iowa profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Iowa, a Midwestern US state, sits between the Missouri and Mississippi rivers and is known for its landscape of rolling plains and cornfields
Capital: Des Moines
Total electors: Six.
In 2016, they pledged to vote for Donald Trump for president and Mike Pence for vice-president.
How Iowa votes: Swing state. In the last four elections, Iowa has voted for the winning candidate every time, which includes two Republicans and two Democrats.
Demographic breakdown: 90.2 percent White, 3.6 percent African-American and 2.5 percent Asian-American.
Fun fact: Iowa continues to be a swing state in 2020, with Joe Biden and Donald Trump fighting neck-and-neck in the state. According to opinion polls, Biden is ahead of Trump by only 0.2 percentage points in Iowa, as of 21 October.
Follow all the latest news from US Election 2020 here
Brush up on how the US elects its president and vice-president here
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
US Election 2020 Idaho profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Idaho is a northwestern US state known for mountainous landscapes, and vast swaths of protected wilderness and outdoor recreation areas
US Election 2020 Arkansas profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Arkansas is a southern US state bordering the Mississippi River and is known for its abundant park and wilderness areas that feature mountains, caves, rivers and hot springs
US Election 2020 California profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
California, a western US state, stretches from the Mexican border along the Pacific for nearly 900 miles