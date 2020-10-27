US Election 2020 Iowa profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Iowa, a Midwestern US state, sits between the Missouri and Mississippi rivers and is known for its landscape of rolling plains and cornfields

Capital: Des Moines

Total electors: Six.

In 2016, they pledged to vote for Donald Trump for president and Mike Pence for vice-president.

How Iowa votes: Swing state. In the last four elections, Iowa has voted for the winning candidate every time, which includes two Republicans and two Democrats.

Demographic breakdown: 90.2 percent White, 3.6 percent African-American and 2.5 percent Asian-American.

Fun fact: Iowa continues to be a swing state in 2020, with Joe Biden and Donald Trump fighting neck-and-neck in the state. According to opinion polls, Biden is ahead of Trump by only 0.2 percentage points in Iowa, as of 21 October.

Follow all the latest news from US Election 2020 here

Brush up on how the US elects its president and vice-president here

Read profiles of other US states here