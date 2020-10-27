US Election 2020 Indiana profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Indiana is a US state in the Midwestern and Great Lakes regions of North America

Year of entry into union: 1816

Capital: Indianapolis

Total electors: Eleven.

In the 2016 election, they pledged to vote for Republican nominees Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

How Indiana votes: Red. Since 1940, Indiana has voted consistently for the Republican candidate other than on only two occasions — 1964 and 2008.

Demographic breakdown: 84.8 percent White, 9.9 percent African-American and 2.6 percent Asian-American.

Fun fact: Although Indiana is considered to be one of the biggest Republican strongholds, half of Indiana’s governors have been Democrats in the 20th Century.

