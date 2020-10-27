US Election 2020 Indiana profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Indiana is a US state in the Midwestern and Great Lakes regions of North America
Year of entry into union: 1816
Capital: Indianapolis
Total electors: Eleven.
In the 2016 election, they pledged to vote for Republican nominees Donald Trump and Mike Pence.
How Indiana votes: Red. Since 1940, Indiana has voted consistently for the Republican candidate other than on only two occasions — 1964 and 2008.
Demographic breakdown: 84.8 percent White, 9.9 percent African-American and 2.6 percent Asian-American.
Fun fact: Although Indiana is considered to be one of the biggest Republican strongholds, half of Indiana’s governors have been Democrats in the 20th Century.
Follow all the latest news from US Election 2020 here
Brush up on how the US elects its president and vice-president here
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
US Election 2020 Idaho profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Idaho is a northwestern US state known for mountainous landscapes, and vast swaths of protected wilderness and outdoor recreation areas
US Election 2020 Arkansas profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Arkansas is a southern US state bordering the Mississippi River and is known for its abundant park and wilderness areas that feature mountains, caves, rivers and hot springs
US Election 2020 California profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
California, a western US state, stretches from the Mexican border along the Pacific for nearly 900 miles