US Election 2020 Illinois profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Illinois is a midwestern state bordering Indiana in the east and the Mississippi River in the west
Year of entry into union: 1818
Capital: Springfield
Total electors: Twenty.
In 2016, the 20 electors from Illinois pledged to vote for Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine for president and vice-president respectively.
How Illinois votes: Blue. Illinois has voted Democrat every election since 1992.
Demographic breakdown: 71.5 percent White, 14.5 percent African-American and 4.6 percent Asian-American.
Fun fact: Historically a critical swing state leaning slightly towards Republican, Illinois has decidedly voted for the Democratic candidates since Bill Clinton’s election in 1992. Today, all its eight state-wide elected officials belong to the Democratic Party.
