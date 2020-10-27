US Election 2020 Illinois profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Illinois is a midwestern state bordering Indiana in the east and the Mississippi River in the west

Year of entry into union: 1818

Capital: Springfield

Total electors: Twenty.

In 2016, the 20 electors from Illinois pledged to vote for Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine for president and vice-president respectively.

How Illinois votes: Blue. Illinois has voted Democrat every election since 1992.

Demographic breakdown: 71.5 percent White, 14.5 percent African-American and 4.6 percent Asian-American.

Fun fact: Historically a critical swing state leaning slightly towards Republican, Illinois has decidedly voted for the Democratic candidates since Bill Clinton’s election in 1992. Today, all its eight state-wide elected officials belong to the Democratic Party.

