World

US Election 2020 Illinois profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Illinois is a midwestern state bordering Indiana in the east and the Mississippi River in the west

FP Research October 27, 2020 12:54:44 IST pollpedia
US Election 2020 Illinois profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Year of entry into union: 1818

Capital: Springfield

Total electors: Twenty.

In 2016, the 20 electors from Illinois pledged to vote for Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine for president and vice-president respectively.

How Illinois votes: Blue. Illinois has voted Democrat every election since 1992.

Demographic breakdown: 71.5 percent White, 14.5 percent African-American and 4.6 percent Asian-American.

Fun fact: Historically a critical swing state leaning slightly towards Republican, Illinois has decidedly voted for the Democratic candidates since Bill Clinton’s election in 1992. Today, all its eight state-wide elected officials belong to the Democratic Party.

Follow all the latest news from US Election 2020 here

Brush up on how the US elects its president and vice-president here

Read profiles of other US states here

Updated Date: October 27, 2020 12:54:44 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

US Election 2020 Florida profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
World

US Election 2020 Florida profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Florida is the southeasternmost US state, with the Atlantic on one side and the Gulf of Mexico on the other.

US Election 2020 Georgia profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
World

US Election 2020 Georgia profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Georgia is a southeastern US state whose terrain spans coastal beaches, farmland and mountains

US Election 2020 Hawaii profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
World

US Election 2020 Hawaii profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Hawaii is the only US state located outside North America, the only island state, and the only state in the tropics