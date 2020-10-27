US Election 2020 Idaho profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Idaho is a northwestern US state known for mountainous landscapes, and vast swaths of protected wilderness and outdoor recreation areas

Year of entry into union: 1890

Capital: Boise

Total electors: Four.

In 2016, they voted for Donald Trump for president and Mike Pence for vice-president.

How Idaho votes: Red. Since 1952, Idaho has voted for the Republican candidate every year except in 1964 when the state voted for the re-election Lyndon Johnson.

Demographic breakdown: Ninety-one percent White, 1.4 percent Asian-American and 1.3 percent American Indian or Alaskan Native.

Fun fact: As of 2019, there are four times more registered Republican voters in Idaho than registered Democrat voters.

