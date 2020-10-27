US Election 2020 Hawaii profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Hawaii is the only US state located outside North America, the only island state, and the only state in the tropics
Year of entry into union: 1959
Capital: Honolulu
Total electors: Four.
In 2016, they pledged to vote for Hillary Clinton for president and Tim Kaine for vice-president. In the final vote in the Electoral College, Clinton received three votes and Bernie Sanders received one vote for president, while Kaine received three votes and Elizabeth Warren received one vote for vice-president. Elector David Mulinix voted for Sanders and Warren.
How Hawaii votes: Blue. In its entire electoral history since 1960, Hawaii has voted Republican only twice — in 1972 and 1984.
Demographic breakdown: 37.3 percent Asian, 26.7 percent White, 9.9 percent Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander and 2.6 percent African-American.
Fun fact: In the last three elections, Hawaii voted overwhelmingly for the Democratic candidate, with the Republican nominee gathering under 30 percent of the vote-share since 2008.
