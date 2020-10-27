US Election 2020 Georgia profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Georgia is a southeastern US state whose terrain spans coastal beaches, farmland and mountains
Year of entry into union: 1788
Capital: Atlanta
Total electors: Sixteen.
In 2016, they pledged to vote for the Republican nominees for president and vice-president.
How Georgia votes: Red, but might swing this year. Georgia has voted only Republican since 1996.
Demographic breakdown: 59.7 percent White, 30.5 percent African-American and 3.2 percent Asian-American.
Fun fact: Until the last day of September 2020, Donald Trump was leading in the opinion polls in Georgia, as one would expect in a Red state. But recent numbers in October show that Joe Biden has managed to get a very small lead over Trump, indicating a possibility of Georgia swinging to the Democrats this election.
