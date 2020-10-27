World

US Election 2020 Georgia profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Georgia is a southeastern US state whose terrain spans coastal beaches, farmland and mountains

FP Research October 27, 2020 10:43:17 IST pollpedia
US Election 2020 Georgia profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Year of entry into union: 1788

Capital: Atlanta

Total electors: Sixteen.

In 2016, they pledged to vote for the Republican nominees for president and vice-president. 

How Georgia votes: Red, but might swing this year. Georgia has voted only Republican since 1996.

Demographic breakdown: 59.7 percent White, 30.5 percent African-American and 3.2 percent Asian-American.

Fun fact: Until the last day of September 2020, Donald Trump was leading in the opinion polls in Georgia, as one would expect in a Red state. But recent numbers in October show that Joe Biden has managed to get a very small lead over Trump, indicating a possibility of Georgia swinging to the Democrats this election.

Follow all the latest news from US Election 2020 here

Brush up on how the US elects its president and vice-president here

Read profiles of other US states here

Updated Date: October 27, 2020 10:43:17 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

US Election 2020 Florida profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
World

US Election 2020 Florida profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Florida is the southeasternmost US state, with the Atlantic on one side and the Gulf of Mexico on the other.

US Election 2020 Hawaii profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
World

US Election 2020 Hawaii profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Hawaii is the only US state located outside North America, the only island state, and the only state in the tropics

US Election 2020 Idaho profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
World

US Election 2020 Idaho profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Idaho is a northwestern US state known for mountainous landscapes, and vast swaths of protected wilderness and outdoor recreation areas