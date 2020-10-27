World

US Election 2020 Florida profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Florida is the southeasternmost US state, with the Atlantic on one side and the Gulf of Mexico on the other.

FP Research October 27, 2020 09:36:04 IST pollpedia
US Election 2020 Florida profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Year of entry into union: 1845

Capital: Tallahassee

Total electors: Twenty-nine.

In 2016, the 29 electors from Florida pledged to vote for Donald Trump for president and Mike Pence for vice-president.

How Florida votes: Swing state. In 2016, Florida voted Republican while in 2012 and 2008, Florida voted for Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama.

Demographic breakdown: 74.7 percent White, 16 percent African-American and 2.8 percent Asian-American.

Fun fact: Florida’s swinging vote between the Republicans and the Democrats reflects a constant internal conflict between its liberal southeastern region and its conservative northern region. This year promises to be another fierce battle as Joe Biden just about manages to stay ahead of Donald Trump in the state’s opinion polls.

Follow all the latest news from US Election 2020 here

Brush up on how the US elects its president and vice-president here

Read profiles of other US states here

Updated Date: October 27, 2020 09:36:04 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

US Election 2020 Connecticut profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
World

US Election 2020 Connecticut profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Connecticut is the southernmost state in the New England region of the northeastern United States

US Election 2020 Delaware profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
World

US Election 2020 Delaware profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Delaware, a small Mid-Atlantic US state, sits on a peninsula marked by dune-backed beaches bordering the Atlantic Ocean, Delaware River and Delaware Bay

US Election 2020 Arkansas profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
World

US Election 2020 Arkansas profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Arkansas is a southern US state bordering the Mississippi River and is known for its abundant park and wilderness areas that feature mountains, caves, rivers and hot springs