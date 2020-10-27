US Election 2020 Florida profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Florida is the southeasternmost US state, with the Atlantic on one side and the Gulf of Mexico on the other.

Year of entry into union: 1845

Capital: Tallahassee

Total electors: Twenty-nine.

In 2016, the 29 electors from Florida pledged to vote for Donald Trump for president and Mike Pence for vice-president.

How Florida votes: Swing state. In 2016, Florida voted Republican while in 2012 and 2008, Florida voted for Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama.

Demographic breakdown: 74.7 percent White, 16 percent African-American and 2.8 percent Asian-American.

Fun fact: Florida’s swinging vote between the Republicans and the Democrats reflects a constant internal conflict between its liberal southeastern region and its conservative northern region. This year promises to be another fierce battle as Joe Biden just about manages to stay ahead of Donald Trump in the state’s opinion polls.

