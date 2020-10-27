US Election 2020 District of Columbia profile: How it voted in 2016, demographics and more

Washington, DC, the US capital, is a city on the Potomac River, bordering the states of Maryland and Virginia

The national capital territory of the United States has the right to vote like a state in the country’s presidential elections. The number of electors from the District of Columbia, or Washington DC as it is more popularly known, is equal to the lowest number of electors in any state in that election year (which happens to be three in 2020).

Total electors: Three.

In 2016, they pledged to vote for Hillary Clinton as president and Tim Kaine as vice-president.

How District of Columbia votes: Blue. Washington DC has never voted for anyone other than the Democratic candidate in its electoral history.

Demographic breakdown: 47.1 percent African-American, 45.1 percent White and 4.3 percent Indian-American.

Fun fact: Since 1980, the Republican vote-share has not crossed 15 percent in the District of Columbia.

Follow all the latest news from US Election 2020 here

Brush up on how the US elects its president and vice-president here

Read profiles of other US states here