US Election 2020 Connecticut profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Connecticut is the southernmost state in the New England region of the northeastern United States

Year of entry into union: 1788

Capital: Hartford

Total electors: Seven.

In 2016, the seven electors pledged to vote for Hillary Clinton for president and Tim Kaine for vice-president.

How Connecticut votes: Blue. Connecticut has voted for the Democratic candidate every presidential election since 1992.

Demographic breakdown: 77.6 percent White, 10.1 percent African-American and 3.8 percent Asian-American.

Fun fact: Connecticut is one of the only states where as many as five national political parties make their presence. In decreasing order of registered voters, these are Democratic, Republican, Libertarian, Green and Working Families parties.

