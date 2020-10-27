US Election 2020 Colorado profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Colorado, a western US state, has a diverse landscape of arid desert, river canyons and snow-covered Rocky Mountains

Year of entry into union: 1876

Capital: Denver

Total electors: Nine.

In 2016, the nine electoral votes went to Hillary Clinton for president and Tim Kaine for vice-president.

How Colorado votes: Swing state. In the last three elections, Colorado voted for the Democratic candidate whereas in the three elections prior to that, Colorado voted for the Republican Party.

Demographic breakdown: 81.3 percent White and four percent African-American.

Fun fact: Even though Colorado has not overwhelmingly favoured either candidate in recent presidential elections, thereby earning the title of being a “perennial swing state”, many believe Colorado is no longer a battleground state in 2020. The state this year is expected to give an easy pass to Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

