US Election 2020 California profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
California, a western US state, stretches from the Mexican border along the Pacific for nearly 900 miles
Year of entry into union: 1850
Capital: Sacramento
Total electors: Fifty-five.
In 2016, all of them voted for Hillary Clinton for president and Tim Kaine for vice-president.
How California votes: Blue. California has voted for the Democratic presidential nominee each year since 1992.
Demographic breakdown: 59.5 percent White, 14.7 percent Asian-American-American, 5.8 percent African-American
Fun fact: Being the biggest state by population, California is allotted the most electoral votes for any state at 55. This year, all 55 electoral votes are expected to go towards the Democratic nominees for president and vice-president (the latter, Kamala Harris, is an incumbent US Senator from California).
