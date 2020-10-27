US Election 2020 Arizona profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Arizona, a southwestern US state, is best known for the Grand Canyon, the mile-deep chasm carved by the Colorado River.
Year of entry into union: 1912
Capital: Phoenix
Total electors: Eleven.
In 2016, all of them pledged to vote for Donald Trump for president and Mike Pence for vice-president.
How Arizona votes: Red, but might swing this year. Arizona is a Republican stronghold; it has voted for the Republican presidential nominee in every General Election since 1952, with the sole exception of 1996.
Demographic breakdown: 89.29 percent White, 5.81 percent American-Indian or Alaskan Native, and 3.74 percent African-American.
Fun fact: In 2020, Joe Biden is seen to be leading Trump by a small margin in Arizona’s local opinion polls, throwing open the possibility of the Democratic Party winning the state’s 11 electoral votes this year in a major upset.
Follow all the latest news from US Election 2020 here
Brush up on how the US elects its president and vice-president here
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
US Election 2020 Delaware profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Delaware, a small Mid-Atlantic US state, sits on a peninsula marked by dune-backed beaches bordering the Atlantic Ocean, Delaware River and Delaware Bay
US Election 2020 Arkansas profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Arkansas is a southern US state bordering the Mississippi River and is known for its abundant park and wilderness areas that feature mountains, caves, rivers and hot springs
US Election 2020 California profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
California, a western US state, stretches from the Mexican border along the Pacific for nearly 900 miles