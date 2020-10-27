US Election 2020 Arizona profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Arizona, a southwestern US state, is best known for the Grand Canyon, the mile-deep chasm carved by the Colorado River.

Year of entry into union: 1912

Capital: Phoenix

Total electors: Eleven.

In 2016, all of them pledged to vote for Donald Trump for president and Mike Pence for vice-president.

How Arizona votes: Red, but might swing this year. Arizona is a Republican stronghold; it has voted for the Republican presidential nominee in every General Election since 1952, with the sole exception of 1996.

Demographic breakdown: 89.29 percent White, 5.81 percent American-Indian or Alaskan Native, and 3.74 percent African-American.

Fun fact: In 2020, Joe Biden is seen to be leading Trump by a small margin in Arizona’s local opinion polls, throwing open the possibility of the Democratic Party winning the state’s 11 electoral votes this year in a major upset.

