US Election 2020 Alaska profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Alaska is a US state on the northwest extremity of the country's West Coast, just across the Bering Strait from Asia

Year of entry into union: 1959

Capital: Juneau

Total electors: Three.

In 2016, the three of them — Sean Parnell, Jacqueline Tupou and Carolyn Leman — voted for the nominees of the Republican Party.

How Alaska votes: Red. In its entire electoral history, Alaska has voted for the Republican nominee in every presidential election except in 1964 when President Lyndon Johnson stood for re-election.

Demographic breakdown: 66.7 percent White, 3.6 percent African-American and 5.4 percent Asian-American.

Fun fact: No state in the United States has voted for a Democratic presidential candidate fewer times than Alaska has.

