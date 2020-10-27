US Election 2020 Alaska profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Alaska is a US state on the northwest extremity of the country's West Coast, just across the Bering Strait from Asia
Year of entry into union: 1959
Capital: Juneau
Total electors: Three.
In 2016, the three of them — Sean Parnell, Jacqueline Tupou and Carolyn Leman — voted for the nominees of the Republican Party.
How Alaska votes: Red. In its entire electoral history, Alaska has voted for the Republican nominee in every presidential election except in 1964 when President Lyndon Johnson stood for re-election.
Demographic breakdown: 66.7 percent White, 3.6 percent African-American and 5.4 percent Asian-American.
Fun fact: No state in the United States has voted for a Democratic presidential candidate fewer times than Alaska has.
