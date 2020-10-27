US Election 2020 Alabama profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Alabama is a southeastern US state that is home to significant landmarks from the American Civil Rights Movement
Year of entry into union: 1819
Capital: Montgomery
Total electors: Nine.
In 2016, Alabama’s nine electors pledged to vote for Republican nominees Donald Trump and Mike Pence for president and vice-president respectively.
How Alabama votes: Red. Alabama has voted for the Republican nominee in every General Election since 1980.
Demographic breakdown: 72.56 percent White and 26.33 percent African-American.
Fun fact: Democrats had controlled the Alabama state legislature since 1874. Only in 2010, did Republicans claim the majority in both Houses of the state legislature for the first time in 136 years.
