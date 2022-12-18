US: El Paso Mayor declares emergency after migrants surge at Mexican borders

EL Paso(Texas): The Mayor of El Paso, a US-Mexico border city declared a state of emergency on Saturday after realising the influx of migrants on the Southern border following the expulsion of title 42 law.

Oscar Leeser, the El Paso mayor while making the announcement, pressed on the community’s ability to handle the anticipated number of migrants expected to enter.

He said the state of emergency is to allow the city on the U.S. border with Mexico to tap into additional resources that are expected to become necessary after Dec. 21, the date of Title 42 expulsion, reports say.

Leeser had previously resisted issuing an emergency declaration, but said he was moved to action by the sight of people on downtown streets with temperatures dipping below freezing, the Times reported.

“That’s not the way we want to treat people,” Leeser said during a news conference Saturday evening.

A ruling Friday by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals means restrictions that have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. in recent years are still set to be lifted Wednesday, unless further appeals are filed.

Leeser added that the increase would be “incredible” after Wednesday, when daily apprehensions and street releases could reach up to 6,000 per day, the Times reported.

El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino said the state emergency of declaration would give the city greater flexibility in operating larger sheltering operations and providing additional transportation for asylum seekers.

