US drone strike in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province kills leader of Islamic State affiliate Abu Sayeed Orakzai, 10 other militants

New York: A US drone strike killed an Islamic State affiliate - Abu Sayeed Orakzai in Afghanistan on Sunday.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani's deputy spokesperson announced the death of Orakzai, US Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Lt. Col. Martin O'Donnell was quoted as saying by the Fox News.

"I would also add that the US unrelentingly continues its counterterrorism efforts against Islamic State, Al-Qaeda, and other regional and international terrorist groups," O'Donnell said in a statement.

The Islamic State leader was responsible for a number of bombings that claimed lives of hundreds of civilians.

Ten other Islamic State fighters were also killed in the airstrikes, which was launched in the Nangarhar province, near the border with Pakistan.

The air strikes by the US military in Afghanistan has been increased over the past year.


Updated Date: Aug 27, 2018 11:46 AM

