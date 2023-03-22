Moscow: Kremlin alleged that the US and other Western supporters of Ukraine do not want the war to end and have been doing their best to prevent Kyiv from entering into any negotiation with Russia.

“Washington, European capitals, but first of all, Washington is filled with the desire not to let, under any pretext, [Kyiv] enter into peace negotiations. They simply do not let Kyiv even think about it,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on the sidelines of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in Moscow on Tuesday.

Peskov was reacting on recent statements by senior Western officials who said any peace for Ukraine, should it arise from the Russia-China talks, would be “unacceptable.”

When asked whether it was “normal” to incite war rather than call for peace, Putin’s spokesman said: “Now, when the masks are off, everyone shows off their bestial grin. Except for us (Russia) and China.”

During talks on Tuesday, Putin and Jinping discussed a 12-point roadmap for peace in Ukraine recently proposed by Beijing. The Russian President lauded China’s initiative and expressed his readiness to discuss and build upon it.

Putin also reiterated Russia’s willingness to seek a diplomatic solution to the hostilities for which he has been accused of for over a year.

“We believe that many of the provisions of the peace plan put forward by China are consonant with the Russian stance and can be taken as a foundation for a peaceful settlement when they are ready for it in the West and in Kiev. However, so far we have not observed such readiness on their part,” Putin said after his meeting with Jinping.

Meanwhile, the Chinese president insisted that Beijing continues to maintain its position on the Russia-Ukraine war and urged both the countries to stick to diplomacy and engage in dialogue. “We’re always for peace and dialogue, and we firmly stand on the right side of history,” Jinping said.

