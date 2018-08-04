US diplomat hands over letter from Donald Trump for Kim Jong-un to North Korea's foreign minister

Jakarta: A US diplomat handed over a letter for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un from US president Donald Trump to North Korea’s foreign minister at a meeting in Singapore on Saturday, a US State Department spokeswoman said.

Sung Kim, the US ambassador to the Philippines, who has played a prominent role in US talks with North Korea, handed the letter to Ri Yong Ho on the sidelines of a regional meeting, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

She said the letter was a response to one from Kim Jong-un to Trump.

In Singapore, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Ri shook hands and exchanged words and smiles at a Southeast Asian security forum, but had no formal meeting, Nauert said. Nauert said Pompeo told Ri: “We should meet again soon.” She said Ri replied: “I agree, there are many productive conversations to be had.”