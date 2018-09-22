US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein proposed secretly recording Donald Trump, invoking 25th Amendment to oust President: NYT bombshell report

US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosentein last year discussed the possibility of secretly reporting US president Donald Trump, and also talked about getting members of Trump's cabinet to invoke the Constitution to declare him unfit to remain as president, The New York Times reported Friday.

The Times reports that Rosenstein made these "suggestions" in Spring 2017 shortly after Donald Trump fired then FBI chief James Comey and Rosenstein himself was only two weeks into his job as deputy attorney general.

Rod Rosenstein, the No. 2 U.S. Justice Department official who has come under criticism from President Donald Trump ever since Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe now being run by Robert Mueller, investigating the allegation of Russian collusion in the Donald Trump 2016 campaign.

Rosenstein denied the NYT story within moments after it broke shortly before 3 pm EST. "Inaccurate and incorrect", Rosenstein said soon after the bombshell report was posted online by the Times.

“The New York Times’s story is inaccurate and factually incorrect,” he said. “I will not further comment on a story based on anonymous sources who are obviously biased against the department and are advancing their own personal agenda. But let me be clear about this: Based on my personal dealings with the president, there is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment.”

There's almost no doubt the Times report will spark new controversy and a powerful pushback from Trump's White House. It's only a matter of hours before this explodes into the US midterm headlines. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.