US denies federal benefits to thousands of 'atomic veterans'

Thousands of ‘atomic veterans’ who claim their health was compromised by radiation exposure during their military service have been denied federal benefits, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in the United States.

As cancer and age take a toll on the remaining survivors, the VA’s decision has left many frustrated and disillusioned, according to reports.

Last August, the enactment of the PACT Act was hailed as a breakthrough for veterans who had been exposed to toxic substances.

This Act extended benefits to over 8,000 individuals who participated in the cleanup of radioactive sites, making them eligible for monthly disability payments.

However, a year later, a staggering 86% of claims have been rejected by the VA, as revealed by data obtained by NBC News. Out of approximately 4,100 claims processed, more than 3,500 were denied while about 570 were approved between August 10, 2022, and August 10, 2023.

Kenneth Brownell, 66, one of the early soldiers assigned to clean up Enewetak Atoll islands in the Pacific Ocean, where the U.S. conducted 43 nuclear tests between 1948 and 1958, expressed his frustration, saying, “They’re waiting for us to die.” Many veterans face significant challenges in substantiating their exposure to a specific radiation dose.

While the VA acknowledges on its website that all cancers, brain tumors, and central nervous system issues could potentially result from radiation exposure, it only considers certain types of cancers as covered presumptive conditions.

These include cancers of the brain, breast, bone, colon, esophagus, liver, lung, ovaries, pancreas, stomach, thyroid, and more, along with specific types of leukemia and lymphomas. To qualify for disability compensation, veterans must present medical records indicating a diagnosis of one of these illnesses, along with service records confirming participation in assignments involving radiation risks.

Veterans diagnosed with other cancer types face a more complex process. They must provide expert medical evaluations and organ-specific radiation dose assessments through the Defense Department’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency.

However, proving radiation exposure through dose estimates is nearly impossible, as noted by Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., an atomic historian. To address this, she introduced a bill aimed at easing the burden of proof required for such claims.

Brownell’s situation highlights the challenges veterans face. Diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2001, a presumptive disease linked to radiation exposure, Brownell has yet to receive a response from the VA regarding his claim filed in January.

He recalls that when he arrived at Enewetak in 1977, proper radiation-check equipment was initially unavailable. By the time equipment arrived, most of it was defective. “We can’t prove that we were exposed in any way,” he asserted.

The VA, in cases where veterans believe faulty equipment affected radiation measurements, takes into account personal testimonials and additional facts to make judgments. Nonetheless, it remains uncertain whether such cases are included in the approved claims count.

VA data indicates that many denials during the first year of the PACT Act resulted from an inability to establish clinically diagnosed conditions, prove their connection to veterans’ service, or meet approval criteria. The VA expressed commitment to providing radiation-exposed veterans with deserved healthcare and benefits while actively studying their conditions and approval rates.

Meanwhile, the aging veteran population exacerbates the situation, with the youngest atomic veterans now being 60 years old, according to the National Association of Atomic Veterans. The oldest known survivor is almost 101 years old. “Time is not on their side,” Titus emphasized.

The group of radiation-exposed veterans stands at more than 552,000 in the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s records. Distressingly, about 46,000 of these veterans have already passed away.

Previously, the term “atomic veterans” encompassed former service members who were prisoners of war in Japan, those who participated in post-World War II occupations of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and veterans involved in atmospheric nuclear weapons testing. These groups were eligible for benefits.

Leo Feurt, an 85-year-old Navy veteran, remembers witnessing 28 atomic bomb tests in 1958, which left his arms and hands appearing skeletal due to the intense radiation exposure.

He recalls the scenes vividly: “We looked like a bunch of skeletons… Everything was black and white.” Feurt’s experiences serve as a reminder of the dire consequences of radiation exposure.

The PACT Act’s recent expansion broadened eligibility to include veterans engaged in cleanup activities at Enewetak Atoll, the site of a crashed Air Force B-52 bomber carrying nuclear weapons off Palomares, Spain, in 1966, and the fire onboard another B-52 carrying nuclear weapons in Greenland in 1968.

However, the number of survivors continues to dwindle. Approximately 400 veterans are estimated to be alive, with most being Enewetak veterans, many grappling with radiation-related illnesses like cancer.

Keith Kiefer, the national commander of the National Association of Atomic Veterans, noted the ongoing loss of this aging group. “We’re losing an average of two to three individuals a month out of that group,” he lamented.

The situation is particularly dire for the Virginia chapter of the National Association of Atomic Veterans, which saw its membership decline from about 100 to around 20 in the past two decades. In California and New York, the numbers paint a similarly grim picture.

Leo Feurt, who has battled numerous radiation-related diseases, including a cancerous tumor, for 15 years, expresses his frustration at the denial of benefits. His sentiments are shared by many others who feel they were treated as “guinea pigs” during their service.

In a final twist, the Defense Department distributed commemorative service medals to atomic veterans recently but explicitly stated that these medals do not guarantee federal benefits. For veterans like Feurt, this gesture is a painful reminder of their ongoing struggle for recognition and support.

As veterans and advocates continue to seek justice and support for those affected by radiation exposure, the urgency to address their claims and provide the necessary care and compensation grows stronger.