US Defense Secretary urges 'immediate ceasefire' in first call with Russian counterpart since Ukraine war began
The call came as the battle in eastern and southern Ukraine intensified, with the Pentagon maintaining that Russia is weeks behind goals set in its war plan
Washington: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday to move immediately to implement a ceasefire in Ukraine, in their first conversation since before the war began, the Pentagon said.
"Secretary Austin urged an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication," the Pentagon said in a statement.
The Pentagon gave no other details on the content of the conversation, their first since February 18, six days before Russian forces invaded Ukraine.
The call came as the two sides battle along a long front line in eastern and southern Ukraine, with the Pentagon maintaining that Russia is weeks behind goals set in its war plan.
But Moscow has shown no indication of pulling back and is believed by Western intelligence of wanting to take control of a wide swath of southern Ukraine stretching along the Black Sea to Moldova.
The call also came as Finland and Sweden have expressed the desire to join the NATO defense alliance, a direct consequence of Russia's attack on Ukraine, which is not part of NATO.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
US boosts support for Ukraine, ignores Vladimir Putin's threats of using nuclear arms
Early in the war Washington worried that aggressively equipping Ukraine's army with anything but 'defensive' weaponry risked embroiling the US and NATO in a direct conflict with Russia
Ukraine War: Evacuation of civilians from Azovstal steel plant begins
A Ukrainian defender of the steel plant urged groups like the UN and the Red Cross to ensure the safety of those being evacuated
Zelenskyy, Putin invited to upcoming G20 summit, says host Indonesia
'I have invited Zelenskyy to attend the G20 summit,' said Indonesian president Joko Widodo, suggesting a compromise had been reached following pressure from US president Joe Biden and others to allow Ukraine's participation to strike a balance