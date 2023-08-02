US cracks down on two China-based firms over forced labor practices

As part of its drive to end the use of forced labour in its supply chain, the United States has banned items from two Chinese companies, which prompted Beijing to threaten to take legal action to protect the rights of Chinese enterprises.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the action on Tuesday. It targets the battery producer Camel Group Co. Ltd. and the spice and extract company Chenguang Biotech Group Co. Ltd. It stated that the prohibition would go into effect on Wednesday.

According to the department, the action is intended to encourage accountability for “the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity” committed against Uyghurs and other religious and racial minorities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

“We will continue to work with all of our partners to keep goods made with forced labor from Xinjiang out of U.S. commerce while facilitating the flow of legitimate trade,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in the statement.

The Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act (UFLPA) Entity List now includes 24, according to DHS.

“The so-called ‘forced labor’ in Xinjiang is a century-old lie concocted by anti-China forces to smear China,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry stated without providing further specifics that China vehemently condemns the ban and will take action to protect the rights and interests of its firms.

