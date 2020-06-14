You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

US COVID-19 survivor gets whopping USD 1.1 million hospital bill; man was admitted for 62 days at medical facility in Washington

World Press Trust of India Jun 14, 2020 20:47:26 IST

Washington: A 70-year-old man in the US, who nearly died from the coronavirus, received another shock after he was given a whopping USD 1.1 million (over Rs 8.14 crore) bill for his medical expenses, according to a media report.

Michael Flor was so sick from COVID-19 that his wife and kids called him to say good-bye.

But he managed to pull through while being treated at Swedish Medical Center in Issaquah, the Seattle Times reported.

“I opened it and said ‘holy [bleep]!’ “ Flor says.

US COVID-19 survivor gets whopping USD 1.1 million hospital bill; man was admitted for 62 days at medical facility in Washington

Representational image. Image by Masum Ali from Pixabay.

The total tab for his bout with the coronavirus: USD 1.1 million.

Michael Flor battled with coronavirus for 62 days at Swedish Issaquah, making him the longest coronavirus patient at the hospital.

Flor has a Medicare Advantage insurance policy that normally covers all charges after the roughly USD 6,000 deductible, the paper reported.

Special financial regulations enacted by Congress for COVID-19 patients, however, might keep Flor from paying one red cent, the Seattle Times said.

Flor said he was surprised by his own reaction to beating the coronavirus.

“I feel guilty about surviving,” he said. “There’s a sense of, ‘why me?’ Why did I deserve all this? Looking at the incredible cost of it all definitely adds to that survivor’s guilt.”

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2020 20:47:26 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Endometriosis: Communicating with your partner, knowing the right position, other ways that can help manage pain during sex

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 14 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 14 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres