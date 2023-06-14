US court temporarily blocks Microsoft's $69bn bid to acquire Activision Blizzard

A US district judge has granted a request from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to temporarily block Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard. The judge has scheduled a hearing for next week to further examine the matter.

While the European Union (EU) approved Microsoft’s bid, British competition authorities blocked the acquisition. The FTC, as a US authority, has raised concerns that the deal would grant Microsoft’s Xbox console exclusive access to Activision games, potentially leaving Nintendo and Sony’s PlayStation consoles at a disadvantage.

In defense of the acquisition, Microsoft has argued that it would bring benefits to gamers and gaming companies. Furthermore, the company has offered to enter into a legally binding consent decree with the FTC, ensuring that Call of Duty games are made available to competitors, including Sony, for a period of ten years.

Judge Edward Davila has scheduled a two-day evidentiary hearing on June 22nd and 23rd in San Francisco to address the FTC’s request for a preliminary injunction. Without a court order, Microsoft could have finalized the deal as early as Friday.

The FTC, which enforces antitrust law, asked an administrative judge to block the transaction in early December. An evidential hearing in the administrative proceeding is due to begin 2 August.

Based on the late June hearing, the federal court will decide whether a preliminary injunction – which would last during the administrative review of the case – is necessary.

Microsoft and Activision must submit legal arguments opposing a preliminary injunction by 16 June. The FTC must reply on 20 June.

Activision said on Monday that the FTC decision to seek a federal court order was “a welcome update and one that accelerates the legal process”. On Tuesday, it declined to comment.

Microsoft said on Tuesday that “accelerating the legal process in the US will ultimately bring more choice and competition to the gaming market. A temporary restraining order makes sense until we can receive a decision from the court, which is moving swiftly”. The FTC declined to comment.

