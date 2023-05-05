At a time when layoffs continue to take place across the world, it has been costing tens of thousands of employees their jobs and has now grappled with yet another company, however in a very unique manner. Following the likes of companies like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Zoom, and many other startups, a US-based firm has sacked around 13% of its workforce, right after hosting a party for the employees. Yes, you’ve heard it right! The cybersecurity company, Bishop Fox while following the same script cited the macroeconomic uncertain environment, fears of global recession, and cost-cutting and announced the layoffs. It came right after the company recently hosted a party for its employees at the RSA cybersecurity conference.

According to a report published by TechCrunch, the company served branded drinks dubbed “cyber soup” to its employees. Days after this, the company announced the layoffs, sacking 13% of its workforce i.e., around 50 employees.

Speaking on the same, Bishop Fox spokesperson Kevin Kosh stated that the company had reserved an event space at the RSA in advance for the primary purpose of hosting a day-long live stream, a forum to engage and share knowledge with the larger community. While confirming that the company had employed around 400 people before the layoffs, he refused to reveal any detail about the RSA party.

On the other hand, the company’s CEO Vinnie Liu while speaking on the layoffs said that the changes were made in response to the global economic situation and opportunities to make their business more efficient.

“While demand for our solutions remains solid and our business is stable, we can’t ignore the market uncertainty and investment trends in this very different global economy,” IANS quoted him as saying.

On the other hand, as a good section of employees were affected by the layoffs, many also took to Twitter and shared their version of the story. While some called the layoffs “unexpected”, an employee also called it a case of “internal restructuring.”

