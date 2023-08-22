US commerce secretary to visit China next week as Washington seeks to ease tensions with Beijing
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited last month, stressing the need for healthy economic competition and improved communication, and urged cooperation on the grave threat posed by climate change
Following a slew of high-level US official trips in the last couple of months in a bid to ease tensions with Beijing, US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo will visit China from 27 to 30 August.
“Secretary Raimondo looks forward to constructive discussions on issues relating to the US-China commercial relationship, challenges faced by US businesses, and areas for potential cooperation,” the US Department of Commerce said in a statement.
She will travel to both Beijing and Shanghai, Washington said, while Beijing also confirmed the visit, adding that Raimondo has been invited by her Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao.
Related Articles
Her visit will build on an agreement between Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden in Bali last year “to deepen communication between the US and the PRC on a range of issues,” Washington said.
Raimondo’s visit follows a slew of high-level US official trips to China as Washington seeks to ease tensions with Beijing.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited last month, stressing the need for healthy economic competition and improved communication, and urged cooperation on the grave threat posed by climate change.
And in June, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken travelled to Beijing, where he met Xi and said progress had been made on a number of key sources of contention.
But neither visit led to major breakthroughs between the two powers, which are at loggerheads over everything from trade to human rights and Taiwan.
With inputs from AFP
also read
What is Lyme disease that is keeping supermodel Bella Hadid off the ramp?
In an emotional Instagram post, top model Bella Hadid opened up about her battle with Lyme disease. The condition is a bacterial infection that can be spread to humans by infected ticks. It has a range of symptoms like headache, rashes, fatigue, fever, and varying degrees of severity
Happily Divorced: What are grey divorces on the rise in the US?
Divorces that include people older than age 50 have been dubbed 'grey divorces'. Their number is increasing despite the fact that divorce rates are steadily declining and it is expected to rise as Baby Boomers get older
Australia agrees to buy US Tomahawk missiles to boost long range strike capability
The Tomahawk cruise missiles have a strike range of more than 1,000 kms and will be carried by the Australian Navy's Hobart Class destroyers