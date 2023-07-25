US climate envoy John Kerry on five-day visit to India starting today
During his visit from 25 to 29 July, Kerry will visit Delhi and Chennai. Kerry will meet senior government officials in Delhi and attend the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministers Meeting in Chennai, US State Department said in a statement
Following his visit to China, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will be on a five-day visit to India from 25 to 29 July to discuss climate and clean energy.
During his visit, Kerry will visit Delhi and Chennai.
In Delhi, Secretary Kerry will meet with senior government officials and will attend the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministers Meeting in Chennai, the US State Department said in a statement.
Related Articles
The purpose of the presidential envoy’s visit is to advance shared objectives on climate and clean energy, including mutual efforts to build a platform for investments in renewable energy and storage solutions, support the deployment of zero-emission buses, and diversify clean energy supply chains, the statement added.
Notably, the G-20’s environment and climate sustainability ministers will meet on 28 July in Chennai.
Kerry’s visit to India came at a time when New Delhi is focussing more on sustainable energy.
Recently, on Saturday, in a video message to the G20 Energy Ministerial Meeting in Goa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India now plans to achieve 50 per cent non-fossil installed capacity by the year 2030.
“No talk about the future, sustainability or growth and development can be complete without energy. It impacts development at all levels, from individuals to nations,” the Prime Minister said at the meeting that brought together ministers from the countries in the G20 grouping.
He pointed out that India is among the global leaders in solar and wind power and is making great efforts in green growth and energy transition.
Earlier, US climate envoy John Kerry ended his four-day visit to China on 19 July without any new agreements. In fact, the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, insisted in a speech that China would pursue its goals to phase out carbon dioxide pollution at its own pace and in its own way.
Still, Kerry appeared buoyed that the world’s two biggest polluters had restarted discussions, which had been frozen for a year because of strained relations over Taiwan, trade and other issues. He insisted he was not disappointed in the outcome, noting that just talking marked progress, according to the Washington Post.
“We had very frank conversations but we came here to break new ground,” Kerry said, adding, “It is clear that we are going to need a little more work.”
With inputs from agencies
also read
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to visit India on 21 July
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will be on an official visit to India on 21 July, said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement on Tuesday
Chinese hackers broke into the US Commerce, State Department, confirms Microsoft, US govt
Chinese state-sponsored hackers have grown more sophisticated and much more capable. They recently hacked their way into the US Commerce Department and the US State Department both of which are considered some of the most difficult networks to break into
US says North Korea ignoring outreach about American soldier who fled
The US State Department on Wednesday said North Korea had not yet responded to US inquiries on the whereabouts of a US soldier who entered the isolated nation in an apparent attempt to avoid going to court martial after being accused of assault, according to a report