You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

US-China trade war: Donald Trump threatens to slap tariff on $500 bn worth of imports from Beijing

World Press Trust of India Jul 21, 2018 08:36:03 IST

Washington: President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to slap China with $ 500 billion worth of tariffs on import of their products into the US.

"I'm ready to go to 500," Trump told CNBC News in an interview. He was referring to the $ 500 billion worth of import from China to the US every year.

File image of US president Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. AP

File image of US president Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. AP

Trump said he is doing this in the national interest. “I'm not doing this for politics. I'm doing this to do the right thing for our country. We have been ripped off by China for a long time, and I told that to President Xi (Jinping),” he said.

The US, he reiterated is being taken advantage of by countries like China. “We are being taking advantage of and I don't like it,” he said. “I would have a higher stock market right now. It could be 80 percent (since the election) if I didn't want to do this,” said the president.

"I don't want them to be scared. I want them to do well," the US president said of China. "I really like President Xi a lot. But it was very unfair." The US-China spat is the largest and broadest of several trade fights picked by Trump.

In excerpts of the interview released on Thursday Trump had broken with the long-established executive branch practice of not commenting on the Federal Reserve's decisions out of respect for its independence.

"I'm not thrilled," Trump said, adding "Because we go up and every time you go up they want to raise rates again."

After weeks of unproductive parleys, the US early in July slapped 25 percent tariffs on about $ 34 billion of Chinese mechanical and technological products — evoking a swift response from China which said it would hit back equally.


Updated Date: Jul 21, 2018 08:36 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores