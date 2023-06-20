US-China relations on the 'right trail', says Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden on Monday said that he believes US-China ties are on the 'right trail' and that Secretary of State Antony Blinken's rare trip to Beijing resulted in progress
“We’re on the right trail here,” Reuters quoted Biden as saying of US-China relations.
Asked if he felt progress had been made, he replied, “It’s been made.”
Biden also praised Blinken and said “he did a hell of a job.”
China and the United States agreed on Monday to stabilise their intense rivalry so it doesn’t veer into conflict but failed to produce any major breakthrough.
