US Capitol violence: Democrats say mob sought to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Prosecutors at Donald Trump's impeachment trial played an audio of Pelosi's staffers whispering for help as the mob tried to break down a door to her office
Washington: Democrats say Capitol Police evacuated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from the Capitol complex entirely because they feared for her safety on 6 January.
Prosecutors at Donald Trump's second impeachment trial on Wednesday played audio of Pelosi's barricaded staffers whispering for help and showed images of the mob trying to break down a door into Pelosi's office.
The 80-year-old Pelosi was a longtime political target of the president, who derisively nicknamed her "Crazy Nancy".
House impeachment manager Stacey Plaskett says Pelosi was rushed to a secure offsite location because some of the rioters publicly declared their intent to harm or kill Pelosi.
Plaskett says that if the rioters had found Pelosi, they would have killed her. She said, “They did it because Donald Trump sent them on this mission.”
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Joe Biden makes swift policy changes on COVID-19 and racial justice, but major speed bumps lie ahead
Biden has now signed about 45 executive orders, memorandums or proclamations enacting or at least initiating major policy shifts on a wide array of issues
US expresses outrage after Pakistan SC dismisses appeals against acquittal of Daniel Pearl murder case convict
Pearl, a Wall Street Journal scribe, was abducted and beheaded while investigating a story on the links between the ISI and Al-Qaeda in Pakistan in 2002
Joe Biden withdraws nomination of Indian-American advocate for post of Associate Judge
The withdrawal notification was sent to the Senate along with more than 30 such names, mostly judicial appointments announced during the last months of the Trump administration