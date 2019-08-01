US calls for release of jailed Chinese 'cyber-dissident' Huang Qi; activist has been sentenced to 12-year jail term

Washington: The United States said Thursday it was 'deeply concerned' by the 12-year jail term handed earlier this week to Chinese "cyber-dissident" Huang Qi and called for his immediate release.

Huang, whose website reported on sensitive topics including human rights, was convicted of leaking state secrets and sentenced on Monday.

"The United States is deeply concerned by the sentencing of online activist Huang Qi to 12 years in prison," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"We call on China to immediately release Huang, and to allow him access to his family, medical care, and legal counsel as soon as possible," she added.