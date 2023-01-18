US: Brothel madam, son count condoms to determine wages of sex workers

Florida (US): A mother-son duo was arrested recently on charges of allegedly making monetary benefits from prostitution and maintaining a brothel where they paid the sex workers on the basis of number of condoms they used at the end of their shift, police claim.

The suspects identified as Glin Yan Zuniga Latin, 28, and his mother, Amparo Latin Barillas, 52, are suspected of supplying children for sex in addition to selling 15-minute ‘sex’ sessions.

News reports claim that a sex worker employed with the duo told police that she was reportedly paid based on how many condoms she used during a shift.

The ‘illegal’ operations of the brothel that was reportedly being run from a Florida home, came to light after police sent undercover customers, who were given the name ‘john’ to the brothel in order to gather information.

They reported girls as young as 15 were being sold to males for monetary benefits.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation indicates that 52-year-old mother Barillas worked at the door and accepted cash payments of $50 in exchange for a card that gives the customer 15 minutes with the sex worker.

The so-called “johns” would then choose the sex worker they desired, go into a private room inside the home, and hand them the card for a 15-minute experience of their choosing.

One sex worker allegedly claimed that Barillas ordered her to work three days a week for a pitiful wage of just $25 each client, according to the authorities.

With an average of eight to ten guests per day, the sex worker claimed she would be paid based on the number of used condoms left in the room at the end of her shift.

Despite there being no proof that the duo had another source of income, bank records showed that they routinely made cash deposits into their accounts.

