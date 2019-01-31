US-born Iranian TV anchor back in Iran after US detention - Press TV

GENEVA (Reuters) - A U.S.-born anchor for Iran’s state-run Press TV arrived in Iran on Wednesday after 10 days of detention in the United States, Press TV reported.

The anchor, Marzieh Hashemi, testified as a material witness in an undisclosed federal investigation, a U.S. federal court order said last Thursday when she was freed.

Hashemi's detention added to the tension that has grown between Iran and the United States since U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision last May to pull out of an international nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions on Tehran.

Hashemi, 59, was arrested by the FBI at St. Louis Lambert International Airport and transferred to a detention centre in Washington D.C., where she was held for two days before managing to contact her family, Press TV said.

Press TV said she was mistreated in jail because her hijab was removed and she was offered non-halal food.

The channel aired live footage of her arrival at Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport on Wednesday, where a crowd greeted her with flowers.

(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh, Editing by Gareth Jones, William Maclean)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.