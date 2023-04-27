US blacklists Sri Lanka governor Wasantha Karannagoda over war killings

New Delhi: The US announced on Wednesday that it would deny visa on human rights grounds to a Sri Lankan province governor accused of atrocities during the country’s long civil war, reported AFP.

A Sri Lankan probe accused former navy leader Wasantha Karannagoda, among others, of kidnapping wealthy families’ teenage children and murdering them after extorting money.

Authorities dismissed charges against him in 2021, sparking outrage from human rights groups, and he was soon appointed governor of North Western Province by then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who served as defence commander when Sri Lanka defeated the Tamil Tiger rebels in 2009, according to AFP.

The charges against Karannagoda remained “serious and credible,” according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and neither the governor nor his wife would be permitted to visit the United States.

Blinken said in a statement, according to AFP, “The United States reaffirms its commitment to upholding human rights, ending impunity for human rights violators, acknowledging the suffering of victims and survivors and promoting accountability for perpetrators in Sri Lanka.”

The move comes as both the US and India express concern about China, the island’s largest creditor, making advances into Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its external debt last year, sparking heated protests that ousted Rajapaksa over economic mismanagement that resulted in severe food, fuel, and medication shortages.

According to a UN panel, 40,000 civilians may have been killed in the last stages of the 37-year battle. Officials from the government deny any wrongdoing.

