US-based chef makes pani puri from scratch; awaits his next visit to India to savour the street dish

Pani puri or gol gappas, are one of India’s most loved street dishes. The zesty dish is known for its exquisite blend of potatoes or chickpeas inside flour or semolina-based puris. These are then dipped in spice-rich water consisting of sweet tamarind chutney and spicy mint water before being served to savour. Speaking of these water balls, it is an undeniable fact that anyone who tastes them once always returns to relive their experience. Now, popular American celebrity chef Eitan Bernath takes a turn to make the same pani puri from scratch. This, he said, is an attempt to ‘replicate the burst of flavor’ he tasted on his last visit to India.

In an Instagram reel shared on his account, the author and entrepreneur shares how he has been trying to uplift his pani puri or gol gappa game. He adds that he has been striving to replicate his street-food experience, since returning from India in January this year. However, he admits failure in doing so. On the bright side, he says that this one thing will continue to hold him until next month, when he will be visiting the country again.

Check out the latest Instagram reel:

The clip shows the renowned chef making a well-blended mixture using well-known Indian spices and herbs for the fillings and deep-frying the puris before using them. He also prepares the tangy water integral to the dish and slowy relishes pani puri. Bernath adds that he loves the dish so much that he can eat a hundred.

One user commented: “You are basically one of us now man.”

“Looks delicious. But also a lot of work,” stated another.

“My Indian mother says you made it amazing!” said a third user.

Another user wrote: “Oh My God, my favourite. Love the way you presented.”

While several others also applauded the American chef’s effort in making the simple-looking but difficult dish.

Eitan Bernath's Instagram page is full of appetising foods. He is seen working towards that flawless meal yet making mistakes along the way because as they say, mistakes can only be made by humans.