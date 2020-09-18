World

US bans use of WeChat from Sunday; similar prohibition on TikTok from November

The US government said its order, previously announced by Donald Trump in August, will combat China's malicious collection of American citizens' personal data

The Associated Press September 18, 2020 19:43:59 IST
Washington: The US will ban the use of WeChat Sunday to safeguard the national security of the United States.

The Chinese app TikTok will also be banned by 12 November, but Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said early Friday on CNBC that access to that app may be possible if certain safeguards are in place.

At the President's direction, we have taken significant action to combat China's malicious collection of American citizens' personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of US laws and regulations," Ross said in a prepared statement.

The government previously said that using and downloading the app to communicate won't be a banned transaction, although messaging on the app could be directly or indirectly impaired by the ban, and people who use it for messaging won't be subject to penalties.

Some security experts have raised concerns that ByteDance Ltd., the Chinese company that owns TikTok, would maintain access to information on the 100 million TikTok users in the United States, creating a security risk.

