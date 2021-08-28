US athlete cuts 6-ft-long hair after 17 years; donates it to charity

30-year-old Zahab Kamal Khan, from Northern Virginia, had her last haircut at the age of 13

Maintaining long hair is not easy, it takes a lot of time and money invested in it, and cutting it after 17 long years is total heartbreak. One such instance is currently going viral where a 30-year-old United States athlete has finally chopped her hair off for charity after growing it for 17 long years.

Identified as Zahab Kamal Khan, from Northern Virginia, she wanted to create a Guinness World Record for contributing the “most hair donated to a charity by an individual”. She last got her haircut when she was 13-years-old, according to The Washington Post.

As her hair grew longer than six feet, Zahab, a Pakistani immigrant, decided to donate it keeping an eye to set a world record. On 26 August, Zahab finally bid farewell to her luscious black hair in front of cameras to make an official announcement by setting a record.

Zahab, who is also a professional squash player decided to donate her hair to Children with Hair Loss. It is an American organisation that offers free human hair replacements to children with medical-related hair loss.

In her recent interview with ABC13News, Zahab stated that the secret behind her long locks is her grandmother’s hair oil, which kept it healthy for years. “I’m kind of nervous and excited to see my short hair, but I’m going to miss my hair,” Khan told the local media. She further asserted that it was her dad’s idea that changed her life and their 18-year-old dream finally came true.

After getting her hair cut, Zahab shared an image and caption the photo saying, “Most Hair Donated by an Individual! Donating 5’1" to @childrenwithhairloss”.

Check out her post:

In a similar story, a girl hailing from Modasa in Gujarat, identified as Nilanshi Patel had been the record-holder of longest hair on a teenager since 2018. According to reports, Patel’s hair measured 170.5 cm (5 feet 7 inches). Before she could turn 18, Patel measured her hair another time where it reached an impressive 200 cm or 6 feet 6.7 inches. Following which she went on to secure the Guinness World Records’ title of the longest hair ever on a teenager.