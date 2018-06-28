Football world cup 2018

US asks UN Security Council members to impose sanctions on Iran for ‘malign behaviour’ in West Asia

World Agence France-Presse Jun 28, 2018 09:07:42 IST

United Nations: The US urged fellow UN Security Council members on Thursday to punish Iran for "malign behaviour" in West Asia, at a meeting on implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.

"When confronted with a country that continually violates this council's resolutions, it is imperative that we pursue meaningful consequences," said Jonathan Cohen, the US deputy ambassador to the UN.

"That is why we urge members of this Council to join us in the imposition of sanctions that target Iran's malign behaviour in the region," he stressed.

UN Security Council meeting on 1 July. Reuters

It was the first meeting of the Security Council since US President Donald Trump announced on 8 May that the US was withdrawing from the nuclear agreement with Tehran. On 24 May, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) concluded for the eleventh time Tehran had met its commitments. In his remarks, Cohen once again accused Iran of supplying missiles to the Houthi rebels in Yemen in violation of an international arms embargo.

In a recent report, the UN said that missile components fired at Saudi Arabia had been manufactured in Iran, but that UN officials were unable to determine if they had been delivered before or after the July 2016 imposition of an arms embargo on Yemen.

"Dismantling a nuclear deal that is working would certainly not put us in a better position to discuss other issues," said EU ambassador to the UN Joao Vale de Almeida, referring to Tehran's ballistic activities and its influence in West Asia. "The collapse of this major achievement would mark a serious step backwards for the region, for the non-proliferation regime but also for our security for all, which would potentially have serious consequences," said French ambassador Francois Delattre.


