US: Asked to clean room, Florida teenager stabs mother, beats with frying pan

Florida: A teenager was arrested for allegedly stabbing her mother after beating her up with a frying pan because she hounded him to clean his room.

As per the reports, Tobias ‘Toby’ Jacob Brewer, 17, was arrested around 3 a.m. on November 30 after he ‘attacked’ his mother, Carol Gray, 69, with a frying pan ‘until the handle of the frying pan broke’ and stabbed her with a

pocket knife before stealing her car keys and money.

Brewer then fled in a black Kia Rio and was chased by cops until he crashed.

Post the arrest, he told investigators that he was angry at his mother for repeatedly telling him to clean his room.

He has been charged with attempted murder, grand theft and conspiracy to commit a capital felony.

An investigation further revealed that Brewer had planned to shoot his mother and had texted his friend, who has autism to get him a gun.

The friend, however did not bring the gun instead offered a knife. Brewer, police say, kept the knife but didn’t use it in the crime.

According to reports, the crime was reported by Brewer’s autistic friend’s mother after he told her that Brewer killed his mother. According to one witness, they heard banging coming from Brewer’s house.

Police discovered Gray on the floor near her home’s laundry room, with a bloody frying pan handle and knife nearby.

While hanging on to life, she was able to tell police, ‘Toby did this.

“The victim was covered in blood and had multiple stab wounds on her body,” said reports.

Gray, who was airlifted to the hospital, also had ‘blunt force trauma to the face as well as to the back of her head’ and her nose was ‘almost completely detached.’

Police were able to track him with Gray’s cell phone. Brewer had fled in car with his friend and girlfriend.

Brewer was apprehended after leading police on a chase that ended when the vehicle crashed on US Highway 1. When questioned, the adolescent immediately confessed to his crimes.

“He admitted stabbing the victim multiple times with a pocket knife he carries around,” according to the arrest report.

Brewer will face adult charges and will appear in court on January 11.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.