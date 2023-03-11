The 95th Academy Awards is just around the corner, keeping audiences on the edge as they eagerly wait to see the winners this year. With a number of nominations in different categories, many eyes are also set on the Best Picture nominees that include smaller films like Women Talking to bigger flicks like Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick. Ahead of Hollywood’s biggest award night, a video of a US-based artist is now going viral where he managed to create an impressive flipbook that displays all the 10 nominees in a way that seems to be in motion as the pages flip.

The artist who is from St Louis, Missouri has been identified as Ben Zurawski. He also has a YouTube channel where he often posts videos of his creations. In one such video shared on 8 March 2023, Zurawski shows the impressive flipbook. As the video plays, the book featured short scenes from each one of the films in a sequential manner. In the order of appearance, it begins with a short scene combined with audio from Top Gun: Maverick which is then followed by visuals from Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, (Best Animated Feature Nominee) Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, The Banshees of Inisherin, Tar, Women Talking, Avatar: The Way of Water, Triangle of Sadness, All Quiet on the Western Front, and The Fabelmans.

Take a look:

From Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell to Lydia Tár, a Missouri-based artist created an animated flipbook of all 10 Best Picture nominees at this year’s Oscars pic.twitter.com/lMzgt1Wpzi — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 11, 2023

The artist while speaking to Storyful shared that he has always thought of creating an Oscar-themed flipbook every time the award season rolls around.

“I finally got to watch all this year’s best picture nominees, so I went for it. It took me about a week in total to draw by hand,” he said.

Further adding that going to movies, mostly by himself has become a special escape for him, Zurawski expressed his gratitude towards the power of movies and said, “I have two small dreams – to have my name in a movie credit and also see the Oscars in person someday.”

Oscars 2023: Best Picture nominees

A total of 10 films including smaller and bigger ones are set in the race for the biggest award on 12 March 2023. While Everything Everywhere All At Once is leading the pack this year with 11 nods, it is followed closely by Elvis and The Fabelmans, which will further contend with Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, All Quiet on the Western Front, and Women Talking.

With all eyes now set on the nominees, Oscars 2023 will take place on Sunday, 12 March 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

